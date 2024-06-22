Here's how you can stay safe as heat wave grips San Diego County

The first weekend of summer is in full swing and an uptick in crowds isn't the only thing we'll see. Widespread heat is back in the forecast, bringing conditions we haven't seen in months.

Jennifer Combs was trying to beat the heat Friday morning at Lake Murray, bringing her small dog Dewey along for the outing.

"On the cement right there, I try not to make her walk because it’s hot on her feet and like, the sand," Combs said. "If she’s like doing this, I’ll pick her up.”

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

It's a reminder that if it's too hot for you, it's even hotter for your pets. While Combs protected Dewey for the heat, she was also preparing for the warmer temperatures herself.

"Try to bring ice water bottles because of the heat," Combs said. "You can put it on your neck, it’ll actually keep a lot of people from overheating and stuff.”

Dressing for the occasion is just as important. During the hot days, the National Integrated Heat Health Information System says to wear light-colored clothes, a hat, sunglasses, and sunscreen.

Dr. Joseph Aleshaki, a dermatologist with Sharp Rees-Stealy Santee, says when it comes to what type of sunscreen, he says to look for a broad spectrum and recommends using a lotion sunscreen. The lotion sunscreen better absorbs into the skin, but for those that do use a spray sunscreen, Aleshaki suggests spraying it close to the skin and rubbing it in after application.

"Shorts, shirts, t-shirts, yep. Crocs, sandals," Brittany Buchwitz said Friday. She was at Lake Murray with her son Brandon. Both were getting ahead of the warmest part of the day but came prepared.

"Ton of snacks, a ton of fruit, extra water, sunscreen, we’ve got towels just in case he drops in the water," Buchwitz said.

A couple other things to keep in mind to keep cool during the warmer days. If working or spending time outside, take frequent breaks in the shade, drink plenty of water, and medical doctors recommend reapplying sunscreen at least every two hours.

"She loves being outside," Haylee Thiel said of her daughter Lennox.

The CDC recommends keeping children's outdoor activities to the morning before it gets too hot, which is the routine Haylee had for her daughter Friday.

“It’s hard when it’s too hot because she’s really too little to know her limits so when I say it’s time to go because it’s too hot to be out here, even with sunscreen and water," Thiel said.

Remember to listen to your body and check in on others as the heat ramps up.