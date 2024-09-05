San Diego Padres

Yu Darvish returns to pitch for Padres, as San Diego wins in extra innings.

The San Diego Padres beat the the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night at Petco Park 6-5 in 10 innings.

By Todd Strain

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Yu Darvish #11 of the San Diego Padres pitches against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning at Petco Park on September 04, 2024 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Late game drama at Petco Park on Wednesday as the Padres Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a walk-off single in the 10th inning that scored Jackson Merrill giving the Padres a 6-5 win.

Yu Darvish last pitched for the Padres on May 29th before going on the restricted list due to a personal matter. The return of the veteran right-hander is expected to the give the Padres rotation a boost as the team heads into the final stretch of the regular season and possibly the post season.

In the 1st inning, Darvish was one strike away from a one, two, three inning, when Detroit's Matt Vierling turned around a pitch for a 361 foot liner that went over the wall in left for 1-0 Tigers lead.

https://x.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/1831512739887329731

The Tigers added another run in the 2nd inning on an RBI ground out by Dillon Dingler.

Then in the 3rd inning, the Tigers increased the lead to 3-0 on an RBI single by Colt Keith and that was it for Darvish. His final stat line 2.2 innings pitches, 63 pitches, 3 earned runs and 4 strikeouts.

Yuki Matsui relieved Darvish and in the 4th inning, he offered an off-speed pitch that Trey Sweeney hit 371 feet into the seats in rightfield for a 5-0 Tigers lead.

The Padres jumped right back in the game in the bottom of the 4th when N.L. Rookie of the Month Jackson Merrill jacked a 3-run homer to left-center. It was 22nd homer of the season and upped his RBI total to 82. Merrill's 82 RBI set a Padre franchise record for most RBI as a rookie. Benito Santiago held the previous record with 79.

https://x.com/TalkinBaseball_/status/1831528817547948049

Next inning, the Padres evened the score at 5 when Manny Machado hit a single to left that plated 2 runs.

The Tigers and Padres wrap up their 3-game series Thursday at Petco Park first pitch at 5:40pm.

