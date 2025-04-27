San Diego FC's losing streak hits 3 after suffering 1st home loss

SDFC drops a match at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in franchise history

Coming off two straight road losses San Diego FC felt pretty good about its chances to stopping the short losing streak. They were back at Snapdragon Stadium, a place they had never lost.

In a season full of firsts, this one had to happen at some point. SDFC fell at Snapdragon Stadium for the first time in franchise history, a 3-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

A rather uneventful first half suddenly erupted with action in stoppage time. Defender Willy Kumado got careless with a pass, allowing RSL forward Diego Luna to corral the loose ball and fire a shot to the upper corner for the first goal of the game. Just five minutes later Chucky Lozano connected on a penalty kick to level the match 1-1 heading into halftime.

After the break SDFC continued a concerning trend of allowing PKs of their own. Jeppe Tverskov was called for a hand ball in the box when he was trying to protect his face from an oncoming shot. It's the 3rd straight game San Diego has been assessed a penalty. All three times the opponent has taken advantage.

Luna found the back of the net for his second goal of the night. RSL added a third in the 66th minute on a strike from Sam Junqua from outside the penalty area. SDFC's next chance to end their losing skid, and avoid being under .500 for the first time ever, next Saturday with a 6:15 pm kickoff against FC Dallas at Snapdragon Stadium.