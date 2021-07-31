Katie Ledecky Plans To Return For 2024 Olympics, Shot At History

Katie Ledecky's historic career is still far from over.

After winning gold in the 800m freestyle -- her final race in Tokyo -- the 24-year-old confirmed she wants to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"That was not my last swim," Ledecky said. "I'm at least going to '24, maybe '28. We'll see. You never take anything for granted. You don't know if you're gonna be back at the next Olympics, so you just try to soak it all in."

Ledecky has won 10 medals in her Olympic career -- seven golds and three silvers. She claimed two golds (800m freestyle, 1500m freestyle) and two silvers (400x freestyle and 4x200m freestyle) in Tokyo.

The Bethesda, Md. native first competed in the Olympics in 2012 when she was just 15 years old, winning gold in the 800m freestyle. She added four golds and a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics.

With seven gold medals to her name, Ledecky is just one behind Jenny Thompson for the most among female swimmers in American history. She is two total medals behind Thompson and Dara Torres for the most total medals among American female swimmers.