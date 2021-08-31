Longtime San Diegan Lex Gillette Wins Silver at Tokyo Paralympics

Longtime San Diegan Lex Gillette has added another Paralympic medal to his collection: A silver medal – his fifth straight – in the Men’s T11 Long Jump in Tokyo.

The Team USA track and field athlete competed on Aug. 27 at the Tokyo Paralympics with a silver medal-winning long jump of 6.17 meters (20.24 feet), finishing behind only China’s Di Dongdong (6.47 meters for the gold medal win).

Tokyo marked Gillette’s fifth Paralympics.

Over the years, he had won four Paralympic silver medals in the long jump and is the only blind jumper to eclipse the 22-foot mark thanks to his world record jump of 22 feet and 2 inches.

A few months ago, the athlete – who is blind – sat down with NBC 7 anchor Steven Luke to talk about his training for the Paralympic stage on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast. You can listen to Gillette’s episode below.

Gillette lost sight as a child, but he never let that hold him back.

He trademarked the phrase, "No need for sight when you have a vision," and this mantra has followed him everywhere he goes.

While his achievements on the track are impressive, his attitude off the track has earned him respect from fans and fellow athletes across the world.

When he’s not jumping, he serves as a motivational speaker, inspiring others to push past personal hurdles and tap their full potential.

Earlier this year, Gillette was chosen as one of 10 Team USA athletes to motivate kids through a learning series called “Heart of a Champion,” a partnership with NBC Olympics and the grade-school communication app, Class Dojo. The episodes touched on important concepts like courage, perseverance, and focus.

Gillette’s lesson for kids was all about accepting feedback from mentors and using it to help make yourself better.

As a blind jumper, Gillette relies on the voice and clapping from a guide who stands at the long jump launch board as he competes. So, feedback plays a particularly important role in his life.

Gillette was just 8 years old when he started suffering from retinal detachment. Despite many surgeries, he eventually lost his sight.

"After I had lost my sight, I was just thrust into a whole new world and literally trying to figure everything out from how to achieve day-to-day tasks, how to finish homework and classwork," Gillette said.

He wants kids to know the importance of feedback whether it’s in sports or school. Without feedback from his guide and coaches, Gillette said he wouldn’t be able to accomplish the things that have helped propel him to greatness in his sport.

The Tokyo Paralympics are happening now through Sept. 5 and feature around 4,500 athletes from more than 160 countries. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the games.