Todd Durkin’s Fitness Quest 10 Among Gyms Going Virtual

Homes haven't just become the places where many of us work, they're also now where we work out. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, we can't go to the gym, but thanks in part to our phones and our computers - the gym has come to us. We're adjusting and so is the fitness industry, to make sure being stuck inside doesn't cost us a key part of our routine.

"The workouts now are more important than ever before," said Todd Durkin, founder of Fitness Quest 10 in Scripps Ranch.

On March 16th they shut down their physical gym, and opened up a virtual one.

"It's been a crazy adjustment."

They're using Facebook and Zoom to hold live group classes, post workouts on demand, and even do personal training.

It's part of a trend. Gyms all over have launched virtual platforms. They serve customers, but also provide business some kind of solution during a challenging time.

Durkin has 42 people on his staff. He's trying to provide for them without knowing how long it'll be before they can re-open their doors.

"I'm gonna do everything I can to make sure that we're taken care of and that we get through this difficult time," Durkin said.

On one hand these circumstances are giving businesses like Fitness Quest a chance to expand their reach. But Durkin doesn't think online workouts will ever fully replace what goes on at a gym.

"There's always gonna be the basic social human need for interaction live with people where we actually can fist bump, hip bump, give a handshake or a pat on the back."

They'll get back to doing that eventually. In the meantime gyms are finding ways to help people get their heart rate up - which seems a little more important in times like these.

"We're not trying to get six pack abs now, we're trying to boost immunity, feel healthy, and like just win the day. Just totally try to get through today."