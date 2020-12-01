Schedule Shuffle Continues: Aztecs Host Pepperdine Sunday

Brian Dutcher expected to see his team's schedule change through the course of the season. It hasn't taken long for those suspicions to come true.

San Diego State will host Pepperdine Sunday at 1:30 p.m., the latest evolution of his team's early season slate.

The changes began with the Mountain West's decision to cancel this week's league series against Colorado State. COVID-19 issues in the CSU program forced the conference to postpone those two games.

San Diego State then added a pair of local NAIA programs - Saint Katherine will make the trip to Viejas Arena Wednesday night, and San Diego Christian planned to follow on Friday. With the addition of the Pepperdine game, the SDSU program has decided to reschedule San Diego Christian for a later date.

The Waves are 1-1 after opening their season at Viejas. After beating UC Irvine 86-71, Pepperdine pushed UCLA to triple overtime before falling 107-98.

Lorenzo Romar's program is expected to finish near the top of the WCC, and is ranked as the No. 100 team in the nation by Ken Pomeroy.

Dutcher told reporters Tuesday that multiple major conference programs reached out to his assistant coaches with offers to pay the Aztecs to visit them. Their preference was to remain at home when the opportunity to host Pepperdine presented itself.

The Aztecs' first road test will come next Thursday when they head to Arizona State.