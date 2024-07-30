San Diego Wave president sues former employee for defamation for alleging abusive behavior

San Diego Wave president Jill Ellis sued former team employee Brittany Alvarado for defamation following allegations of a poor work environment.

Alvarado, a former video and creative manager, posted on X and Instagram on July 3 that “the treatment we endured under club President Jill Ellis has been nothing short of life-altering and devastating to our mental health.”

Alvarado accused Ellis of a “narcissistic personal agenda, fostering an environment where abusive behaviors among her subordinates are allowed to flourish.” She called on the National Women’s Soccer League to remove Ellis from the team and the league.

Alvarado's post also alleged the organization "often perpetuated discrimination against women and demonstrated a complete disregard for their long-term mental health." An additional post included an email she says came from a senior leadership member, calling Alvarado "the most pathetic person I've ever met."

For those who have endured abuse.

For those who are afraid to speak up.

I see you and I will fight for you.



This is for you.



The time for accountability in the @nwsl is now. pic.twitter.com/ljdC1XUHCQ — Brittany Alvarado (@bavacado2) July 3, 2024

Ellis issued a statement the next day calling the allegations “false” and “personally damaging.”

In a lawsuit filed Monday in California Superior Court in San Diego, Ellis claimed defamation and intentional interference with contractual relations.

“As a direct and proximate result of the publication of the false and defamatory statements, plaintiff has suffered general and special economic and emotional injury, damage, loss and harm, damage to reputation, anxiety, embarrassment, humiliation, shame and severe emotional distress,” the suit said.

A message seeking comment was left with Alvarado's attorney, Casey Hultin.

Ellis asked for an injunction against Alvarado preventing her from publishing defamatory statements against her.

The suit says Alvarado was hired on March 20, 2023. It said she filed a complaint with the league on Feb. 5 this year and the NWSL finished its investigation on April 26, finding no violations of law or league policy. The suit says Alvarado resigned on June 7.

In all, former Wave FC employees posted accusations on social media alleging poor treatment during their time with the franchise. Each said the experience was detrimental to their mental health.

Jenny Chuang is a freelance photographer who said she was placed on suicide watch while working with the Wave in 2022. She said she begged for help, but was pressured to resign.

On July 3, Bernadette O'Donnell, the club's former senior communications manager, shared her experience on X:

This is all I can say, but please know that NWSL employees deserve protection and safety, and we deserve to be believed.



- Former Senior Communications Manager of San Diego Wave FC (June 2022-Oct. 2023) pic.twitter.com/hPIsR1Oh43 — Bernadette O'Donnell (@odonnell_bern) July 4, 2024

"After opening up to my boss about my mental health as well as the unhealthy work environment, plus alerting her to an ongoing investigation at the time, I was put on forced leave the next day "to address my personal issues & work performance." I was terminated from my job three days later."

Ellis, 57, coached the U.S. women's national team from 2014-19. She led the team to World Cup titles in 2015 and '19, earning Best FIFA Women’s Coach for both years.