Padres

On Friar Podcast: Padres Getting Healthy and Back on Track with Greg Garcia

Is this the best version of Fernando Tatis Jr.? And one habit of Mike Shildt's that players love.

By Darnay Tripp

After a breath of fresh air in the form of a two-game sweep of San Francisco, Darnay catches up with Greg Garcia to get his thoughts on the club's stellar start. Arraez and Heyward are back, and it sounds like Jackson Merrill isn't far behind. Is this the best version of Fernando Tatis Jr.? Fans are glad the Padres won't see Paul Skenes, would players agree? And Mike Shildt's relentless positivity continues to pay off. Garcia shows love for his former skipper, discusses sign stealing and the living between the bigs and Triple-A.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts. 

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

PadresMLBSan Diego PadresBaseballOn Friar
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us