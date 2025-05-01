On Friar Podcast: Padres Getting Healthy and Back on Track with Greg Garcia

After a breath of fresh air in the form of a two-game sweep of San Francisco, Darnay catches up with Greg Garcia to get his thoughts on the club's stellar start. Arraez and Heyward are back, and it sounds like Jackson Merrill isn't far behind. Is this the best version of Fernando Tatis Jr.? Fans are glad the Padres won't see Paul Skenes, would players agree? And Mike Shildt's relentless positivity continues to pay off. Garcia shows love for his former skipper, discusses sign stealing and the living between the bigs and Triple-A.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.