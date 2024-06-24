San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. placed on injured list indefinitely

The Padres already thin outfield situation got even more dire on Monday. Fernando Tatis Jr., the reigning Platinum Glove winner and team home run leader, was placed in the Injured List with what the team is calling a right femoral stress reaction.

It's an injury that occurs when the tissue of the femur, the largest bone in the human body, struggles to keep up with the amount of muscle strain placed on it by the quadriceps. It most commonly occurs in explosive athletes like Tatis Jr.

We have made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/xQoHrY1rNQ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2024

This is the second time in his career Tatis Jr. has dealt with a stress reaction. His rookie season in 2019 was cut short due to the same kind of injury in his back. There is no timetable for recovery but historically this is not the kind of thing that heals quickly.

The Padres called up outfielder Bryce Johnson from Triple-A El Paso and, interestingly, sent fellow OF Jose Azocar back to El Paso. Johnson is a 28-year-old with 61 career big league at-bats under his belt. He joins Jurickson Profar and Jackson Merrill as the only everyday outfielders on the roster, although utility man Tyler Wade has seen time there in recent weeks.

It will very likely force Padres general manager AJ Preller to look long and hard at acquiring another outfielder as we enter the traditional trade season. This year's MLB Trade Deadline is July 30 at 3:00 p.m. PT.