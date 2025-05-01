Woman arrested in connection with Ocean Beach stabbing attacks

A woman was behind bars Thursday for allegedly committing a pair of non-fatal predawn stabbings in Ocean Beach last month.

Jana Nicole Halaska, 29, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Hillcrest on suspicion of assault and attempted murder in connection with the alleged April 13 attacks, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Patrol officers responding to reports of an assault at Bacon Street and Newport Avenue shortly after 1 a.m. that day found two men, ages 29 and 36, suffering from stab wounds, SDPD Detective Sgt. Paul Tom said. They were expected to survive.

Halaska, a San Diego resident, allegedly attacked the men — both of whom apparently were strangers to her — after one of them got into a confrontation with a fourth person in the busy commercial enclave near Ocean Beach Pier.

The suspect, who is also expected to face a charge of illegally possessing a controlled substance, was being held without bail at Las Colinas women's jail in Santee pending arraignment, scheduled for Friday afternoon.