San Diego considers getting rid of fire pits at beaches amid proposed budget cuts

As the city of San Diego faces a big budget deficit, a popular pastime on the beach for a lot of people may end up on the chopping block.

To help close some of the budget gap, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria proposes getting rid of fire pits at the beach and Mission Bay.

“It’s about people gathering, and so I love to come to the beach just for that,” William Ellis said.

Ellis enjoys going to La Jolla Shores for the views, the ocean breeze and everything it has to offer.

“People come out here, and they make a fire, and they gather around it and they, as Californians, they’re so open to inviting anybody in and, you know, sharing their fire and marshmallows, or whatever else they have going on. It’s just a great thing here,” Ellis said.

Like Ellis, many beachgoers share many memories around a fire pit.

Micah Kim and his friends gathered around the fire on Thursday to celebrate their upcoming graduation. But soon, that opportunity may no longer be available.

Gloria and his team are considering removing 184 fire pits from San Diego beaches and Mission Bay. According to the city, this move would help balance the city’s budget, which is currently facing a $258 million deficit.

“Does this cost a lot to upkeep?” Kim asked.

“Wasn’t the investment already put in to put the fire pit there?” Ellis asked.

Based on the mayor’s budget draft for the 2026 fiscal year, removing the beach fire ring program would save the city more than $135,000. But if the fire rings go, Ellis wonders what may be next.

“They’re manmade, but they’re people gathering … I don’t know. It makes me sad,” Ellis said. “This bench symbolizes a lot for me, I mean, if they take the fire pits, the next is the bench.”

NBC 7 reached out to the city and is awaiting a response.

The city council is set to hear the budget proposal this month. Public comment is encouraged before the final budget is adopted in June.