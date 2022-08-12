Fernando Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for Banned Substance, Suspended 80 Games

San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball on Friday after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance.

The penalty was effective immediately, meaning the All-Star shortstop cannot play in the majors this year.

Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. has been suspended 80 games without pay after testing positive for a banned substance.

Tatis had been on the injured list all season after breaking his left wrist in an off-season incident involving a motorcycle and needing surgery during Spring Training. He recently had begun a rehabilitation assignment with the Double-A San Antonio Missions and the playoff-contending Padres were expecting him to return within the week to bolster their push for a playoff spot.

MLB said Tatis tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance. The MLB Players Association released a statement on behalf of Tatis:

“We were surprised and extremely disappointed to learn today that Fernando Tatis Jr. tested positive for a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball’s Joint Prevention and Treatment Program and subsequently received an 80-game suspension without pay," the Padres said in a statement. "We fully support the program and are hopeful that Fernando will learn from this experience.”

The 23-year-old Tatis was an All-Star last season. Flashy at the plate and in the field, he was considered one of the bright, fresh faces of big league baseball. He will not be available for the remainder of 2022 and about the first month of the 2023 regular season.

The Padres traded for star outfielder Juan Soto earlier this month to boost their chances for a deep run into October.

