Padres keep rolling, rout Pirates 8-2

Two teams, two very different directions.

The San Diego Padres have won 19 of 22 games, surging to the front of the National League Wildcard race.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have lost 10 straight games, falling out of contention for the NL Wildcard spot.

The Padres latest win came Wednesday afternoon at Petco Park as they beat the Pirates 8-2.

The win completed a 3-game series sweep and a season sweep of Pittsburgh, the Padres went 6-0 against the Pirates in 6 games this season.

Padre power came early for San Diego, as Jake Cronenworth's 3-run first inning homer staked them to early 3 run lead.

You see how Jake hit that home run? Very demure, very mindful. pic.twitter.com/ekG8tyuqd7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 14, 2024

San Diego didn't let up, scoring a run in the 2nd inning, then 4 in the 3rd inning.

Jackson Merrill knocked in 2 runs with a triple, followed by a David Peralta laser that cleared the fences in right field. For Peralta not only was it a home run on his 37th birthday, but it was the second straight game in which he's homered.

All that early offense had the Padres sitting on a comfortable 8-0 lead after 3 innings.

Padre starter Martin Perez continued to shine since being traded for last month. Perez pitched 5.1 innings, struck out 8 and allowed just 1 run . In his previous 2 starts since being acquired, Perez pitched 13 innings and allowed just 3 earned runs.

The Padres have not only won 19 of 22, but 10 of 11 and continue to push for not only a wildcard playoff spot, but a division title.

The Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks are tied at the top of the NL Wildcard standing with 69-53 records. Both teams are also 3 games back of the first place Dodgers in the NL West after Wednesday afternoons results.

The Padres do not play Thursday, then begin weekend series Friday in Colorado.