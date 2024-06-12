On Friar Podcast: Merrill Delivers Padres' First Sweep, Is This a Turning Point?

The Padres finally swept a series, and took care of a bad baseball team the way they should. Jackson Merrill walked it off, Donovan Solano had a massive swing, and Michael King shoved. Fernando Tatis Jr.'s hitting streak ended, but for a good cause. Two straight walk off wins! Could this be a turning point?
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
