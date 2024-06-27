On Friar Podcast: Is This a Turning Point? Good Signs, Injury News in Key Stretch

The Padres came home and wet on a tear. Jurickson Profar is playing like an All-Star starter. Manny is looking Manny-esque. Kyle Higashioka is hitting bombs left and right. Mike Shildt's club continues to show some scrap and it's winning them games. So will this key stretch turn out to be a turning point? The guys discuss that, and what we make of injury updates on Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and others.

