On Friar Podcast: Is This a Turning Point? Good Signs, Injury News in Key Stretch

Can their improved play overcome the clubs rash of injuries?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres came home and wet on a tear. Jurickson Profar is playing like an All-Star starter. Manny is looking Manny-esque. Kyle Higashioka is hitting bombs left and right. Mike Shildt's club continues to show some scrap and it's winning them games. So will this key stretch turn out to be a turning point? The guys discuss that, and what we make of injury updates on Fernando Tatis Jr., Xander Bogaerts and others.

