On Friar Podcast: After Deadline and Dodgers Series is it Time to Get Excited?

The Padres are trending in a great direction. A.J. Preller made some useful additions at the deadline, and then Mike Shildt's team capped a very impressive start to the second half with a sweep of the Dodgers. The NL West is in play. The bullpen looks nasty. Musgrove and Tatis are working their way back. After a rollercoaster of a first half is it safe to get excited?
LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.
329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.