On Friar Podcast: After Deadline and Dodgers Series is it Time to Get Excited?

After taking the season series from L.A., could the Padres win the division?

By Fernando Ramirez and Darnay Tripp

The Padres are trending in a great direction. A.J. Preller made some useful additions at the deadline, and then Mike Shildt's team capped a very impressive start to the second half with a sweep of the Dodgers. The NL West is in play. The bullpen looks nasty. Musgrove and Tatis are working their way back. After a rollercoaster of a first half is it safe to get excited?

