Woman pulls ghost gun out of fanny pack, shoots at hikers on Cowles Mountain: SDPD

The relative quiet of a Sunday morning was pierced on Cowles Mountain this weekend when a woman started arguing with people on the trail.

Police said that as the argument around 10:30 a.m. got heated, the woman pulled out a ghost gun from her fanny pack and began firing at hikers above her on the trail near Golfcrest Drive and Navajo Road.

San Diego police arrived on the scene shortly after and arrested the woman, who police have not identified.

The suspect has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.