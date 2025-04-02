A body was found with an apparent gunshot wound near the County Administration Building in downtown San Diego early on Wednesday, authorities said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Harbor Drive around 1:30 a.m. to a report of gunfire after a passerby reported the disturbance to a security guard at the Maritime Museum, according to the San Diego Police Department, which said in a news release issued Wednesday shortly before noon that the witness reported hearing a gunshot and then saw a body on the ground.

Harbor Police first discovered the body of a deceased male victim. A gun was found at the scene, according to SDPD, which believes, based on initial observations, that the gunshot was self-inflicted.

The cause of death, however, will be investigated by the department's homicide division and the medical examiner's office, who will make the final determination.

Waterfront Park surrounds the County Administration Building and is across the street from the Star of India ship.