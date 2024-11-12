Merrill and Shildt among finalists for National League awards

The Padres had a number of promising developments in 2024. Two new contributors to the club's success were recognized for their efforts on Monday.

When finalists for BBWAA awards came out Jackson Merrill and Mike Shildt made the list. Merrill is up for National League Rookie of the Year, while Shildt is a candidate for the league's top manager.

Merrill began 2024 as a question mark, and ended the season as a revelation. The 21-year-old tied for the rookie lead in homers with 24, and paced all first-year players in batting average (.292), OPS (.826), hits (162), extra-base hits (61) and RBIs (90).

He also showed a flair for the dramatic. His five game-tying or go-ahead home runs in the ninth inning or later were the most all-time for a player his age.

Merrill did all that while playing an impressive centerfield, in his first season at the position.

He was the youngest Padre to make the All-Star Game, and has a chance to become their first Rookie of the Year since Benito Santiago claimed the hardware in 1987.

Standing in his way is Pirates' ace Paul Skenes, who is currently the odds on favorite to win the award. Skenes' 1.96 ERA is lowest for any pitcher with 130 innings.

The winner will be announced Monday.

Merrill had the unwavering support of Mike Shildt, who guided the Padres to 93 wins - second most in franchise history behind the 1998 team (98).

After spending two seasons as a senior adviser under Bob Melvin, Shildt did enough to earn a contract extension through 2027 in his debut campaign.

After a 50-50 start, the Padres were the best team in baseball down the stretch - going 43-19 over their last 62 games. The 2019 Manager of the Year helped the Padres challenge the Dodgers for the NL West, and eventually helped them get within one win of the NLCS.

The clubhouse was tighter and the team was more resilient and far better in close games than the squad that fell woefully short of expectations the year prior.

Former Padre Pat Murphy is a fellow finalist, and the betting favorite to claim the award. Carlos Mendoza of the Mets rounds out the finalists.

The winner will be announced November 19.