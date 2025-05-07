San Diego-based CBP officer indicted for letting undocumented migrants into US

A San Diego-based U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is facing federal charges for allegedly allowing vehicles containing undocumented migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, joining two other local CBP officers charged earlier this month.

A grand jury indictment alleges the officers allowed certain vehicles through while they manned inspection booths at the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The defendants allegedly informed co-conspirators when they would be scheduled to work and what lanes they were assigned to in order to facilitate the illegal entries, according to prosecutors.

They also allegedly made false entries into the CBP database by misreporting the number of occupants in a given vehicle in order to hide that the vehicles contained undocumented immigrants, according to the indictment.

Prosecutors said it happened on numerous occasions involving "dozens of cars" between August of last year until January.

Two of the officers charged earlier this year — Farlis Almonte, 38, of San Diego, and Ricardo Rodriguez, 34, of Tijuana — allegedly accepted bribes to let the cars through. The latest indictment also charges Kairy Stephania Quinonez, 31, of Imperial Beach, though she is not facing charges related to bribery.