Nine migrants detained after boat washes up in La Jolla

“My neighbor asked me can you smell gas? I said, yes, and I noticed the boat along the reef here,” Jon Burland, a local surfer said.

According to Customs and Border Patrol, U.S. Coast Guard spotted the 24-foot cuddy cabin style boat at around 5 a.m.

They saw multiple people getting off the boat and running towards the intersection of Coast Blvd. and Prospect St.

CBP said agents from the Imperial Beach Station responded and apprehended nine migrants who were taken to a nearby border patrol station to be processed for removal.

“In the water you could smell the gas,” Burland said.

Burland woke up early Sunday morning to ride some waves when he noticed a hazmat team, border patrol, police, and lifeguard along the coast.

“It seemed weird that no one had done anything to the boat, because it had now been hours since it had happened,” Burland said.

He captured drone video as he walked over the boat and pulled out a jug of gasoline and what appeared like a car battery.

“Yeah, it’s very sad and it’s terrible that people come to that and hire people and fortunately no one got hurt,” Burland said.

The boat sat there for hours before it was towed.

CBP said the boat is seized by border patrol.

The unusual sight left visitors like Laurie wondering what happened.

“And then there’s that boat, jammed up against the rocks where there’s no dock, there’s no stairs, there’s no picnic table, why are their parked there?,” Laurie Iams said.

Hilary Cole was walking her dog and found it odd to see an abandoned boat, but she later found out what happened.

“It just makes me sad for humanity and this world that people feel so unsafe and desparte from the conditions that they’re in that they have to go through these drastic measures to hopefully, maybe have something better,” Cole said.

It is unclear if there were more people on the boat.