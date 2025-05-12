Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Chula Vista

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when a female transient was hit while crossing the street in the 300 block of Broadway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. It was unclear if she was in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was reported in critical condition. Her name was withheld.

The 28-year-old National City driver and his 21-year-old passenger remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No arrests were immediately made. The investigation was ongoing.