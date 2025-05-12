Chula Vista

Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Chula Vista

The accident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when a female transient was hit while crossing the street in the 300 block of Broadway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

By City News Service

Generic image of police sirens.
Getty Images

A 48-year-old woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Chula Vista, authorities said Sunday.

The accident occurred at around 9:20 p.m. Saturday when a female transient was hit while crossing the street in the 300 block of Broadway, according to the Chula Vista Police Department. It was unclear if she was in a marked crosswalk.

She was taken to a hospital, where she was reported in critical condition. Her name was withheld.

The 28-year-old National City driver and his 21-year-old passenger remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

No arrests were immediately made. The investigation was ongoing.

