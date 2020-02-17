Matt Mitchell Joins Sports Wrap OT

In San Diego State's win over New Mexico Matt Mitchell provided one of the signature moments of the season. Viejas Arena exploded after his emphatic fast break dunk over a Lobos defender. It was a fitting way to punctuate a victory that gave the Aztecs the Mountain West Regular Season Championship.

As good as that was, it didn't top a 24-point outburst in front of fellow Inland Empire product Kawhi Leonard on the night that Leonard had his jersey retired.

There have been plenty of memorable moments for Mitchell and the Aztecs during their historic 26-0 run. Mitchell discussed those, along with the keys to the team's perfect record.

"We're just a group of dogs, we just go get it and go get it in any way shape or form. That's the best part about us. Not our IQ, not the way we play on the court. Just the fact that we are dogs on and off the court."

Mitchell spoke with NBC 7 Sports anchor Darnay Tripp on Sports Wrap OT, and also weighed in on his head coach Brian Dutcher, and his candidacy for National Coach of the Year.

"I think that Dutch should get it, and not be in high contention for it."

The conversation with Mitchell also touched on how often the SDSU forward looks ahead to the NCAA Tournament, and what he wants the team's legacy to be.

"We just love each other in every aspect. We're just brothers and I think our brotherhood should be the legacy of this team."