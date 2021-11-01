LISTEN: On Friar Podcast – Padres Introduce New Manager Bob Melvin

The Padres introduced their new manager on Monday and Bob Melvin did everything right. He said all the right things. He struck the right tone. Basically, he was Bob Melvin.

But, how did he end up in San Diego and why is the baseball world almost unanimously praising the Friars for making the move? That sounds like good stuff to talk about in an OnFriar Podcast.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

In a special edition NBC 7's Derek Togerson, Darnay Tripp, and Todd Strain discuss the first meeting with the new head man and share some of the interesting snippets from his introductory news conference.

You'll hear the new skipper talk about why he wanted to come to San Diego, how he creates a good locker room culture, and learning the importance of analytics from the man a very important statistical book was written about.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.