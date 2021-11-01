Contract Signed: Bob Melvin Officially San Diego Padres' Next Manager

The San Diego Padres have made it official: Bob Melvin will be the team's manager for the next three years.

The deal makes Melvin the Padres' 22nd manager in franchise history.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“Bob is one of the top managers in the game and brings a tremendous wealth of knowledge and a proven track record to win at the Major League level," the team's general manager A.J. Preller said in a written statement announcing the contract.

OFFICIAL: The #Padres have agreed to terms with Bob Melvin to become the 22nd manager in franchise history. https://t.co/OCAdjlgEdt pic.twitter.com/vtlWawbVZ7 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) November 1, 2021

The new skipper will be introduced to San Diego in a press conference slated for 11 a.m. on Padres.com.

Melvin has been a big-league manager for parts of 18 seasons with the Seattle Mariners, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Oakland Athletics.

He spent the last 11 years in Oakland and led the Athletics, who are in a constant state of flux and losing impact players who are replaced by prospects, to six playoff appearances. Melvin also won the NL West in Arizona in 2007 and his resume could not be more different than former skipper Jayce Tingler.

Melvin has managed 2,618 big league games, winning 1,346 of them (a .514 winning percentage that's better than Buck Showalter, Jim Leyland, and even Casey Stengel).

He spent 10 years in the MLB where he posted a .233 batting average with 35 home runs and 212 RBI in 692 career games. The former catcher was originally selected by Detroit in the 1st round of the 1981 MLB January secondary phase draft.

Before his professional career, Melvin played for UC Berkeley and Cañada College in California.

"We believe that Bob is the right man to take our talented group and help them deliver a championship to the city of San Diego," Preller said.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind the scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.