Jackson Merrill shines in Padres wild win in Pittsburgh

Padres center-fielder Jackson Merrill is the favorite to win National League rookie of the year, and he showed why yet again Wednesday night in Pittsburgh.

Merrill hit 2 home runs including the tying homer in the top of the 9th inning, knotting the game at 6 all. It was the 3rd time this season, Merrill has hit a tying or go-ahead home run in the 9th inning.

Merrill is the first player with multiple multi-homer games that also included a game-tying or go-ahead HR in the 9th or later at age 21 or younger.

For the game Merril went 4-6 with 3 RBI.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

The Padres first run of the game came in the 2nd inning on a solo home run by Jackson Merrill, the 14th HR of his rookie season. 7 innings later, he hit his 15th homer of the season against Pirate closer David Bednar.

The Kid is clutch 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9qM4o98tI1 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 8, 2024

Xander Bogaerts led off the 10th with a line drive to left field off, scoring automatic runner Luis Arraez. The Padres tacked on two runs on a sacrifice fly by Manny Machado and an error on catcher Yasmani Grandal.

The Padres needed those extra runs as the Pirates cut the lead with a bases-loaded walk by Tanner Scitt and wild pitch by Adrian Morejon, but Morejon navigated out of a jam, escaping a second and third with none out situation to earn his first career save.

The Padres are an MLB best 13-3 since the All-Star break and moved within 3.5 games of the first place Dodgers in the NL West.

The Padres and Pirates conclude their 3-game series Thursday morning in Pittsburgh, as Randy Vasquez is scheduled to start for San Diego.