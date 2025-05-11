Soccer

Late goals propel San Diego FC to 2-1 win in St. Louis

Miloski and Dreyer net 2nd half strikes in SDFC's second straight victory

By Derek Togerson

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI – MAY 10: Anders Dreyer #10 of San Diego FC with the ball during a MLS game between St. Louis City SC and San Diego FC at Energizer Park on May 10, 2025 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

San Diego FC added Milan Iloski just a few weeks ago hoping he'd add some depth while a few players worked through injuries. Now they're looking at ways to get him more playing time.

Iloski scored a goal for the second straight match in a 2-1 road win over St. Louis City on Saturday night. In the 67th minute the Escondido native subbed in for Onni Valakari. It took him 12 minutes to break open a scoreless tie. Iloski took a feed from Anibal Godoy and ripped home a goal from outside the box to put SDFC on top 1-0, their first goal against St. Louis in more than two and a half hours (the teams fought to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting at Snapdragon Stadium).

Just eight minutes later one of San Diego's established scoring threats made his presence felt. Anders Dreyer sent a left-footed shot to the corner, an insurance policy that SDFC needed to cash in. St. Louis scored a rare goal (just their 8th of the season) in stoppage time but couldn't find the equalizer.

San Diego has a quick turnaround. They play their first midweek match on Wednesday when Colorado comes to Mission Valley for a 7:30 pm kickoff.

