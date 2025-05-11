Late goals propel San Diego FC to 2-1 win in St. Louis

San Diego FC added Milan Iloski just a few weeks ago hoping he'd add some depth while a few players worked through injuries. Now they're looking at ways to get him more playing time.

Iloski scored a goal for the second straight match in a 2-1 road win over St. Louis City on Saturday night. In the 67th minute the Escondido native subbed in for Onni Valakari. It took him 12 minutes to break open a scoreless tie. Iloski took a feed from Anibal Godoy and ripped home a goal from outside the box to put SDFC on top 1-0, their first goal against St. Louis in more than two and a half hours (the teams fought to a 0-0 draw in their first meeting at Snapdragon Stadium).

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Just eight minutes later one of San Diego's established scoring threats made his presence felt. Anders Dreyer sent a left-footed shot to the corner, an insurance policy that SDFC needed to cash in. St. Louis scored a rare goal (just their 8th of the season) in stoppage time but couldn't find the equalizer.

San Diego has a quick turnaround. They play their first midweek match on Wednesday when Colorado comes to Mission Valley for a 7:30 pm kickoff.