Padres offense finally cools off in loss to Rockies

Before the finale of their three-game series in Colorado the Rockies decided to fire manager Bud Black. In more than eight years at the helm the former Padres skipper and San Diego State product probably won more games than he should have given the lack of talent the organization gave him to work with.

Buddy's last game at the helm was Saturday night's 21-0 loss to his former club, a game in which the Padres ran more than a mile and a half on the bases. So, it's understandable that they might have been a little tired for Sunday's matinee at Coors Field.

The Padres mustered just five hits in a 9-3 setback, the first time they've lost to the Rockies in six games this year. San Diego starter Nick Pivetta allowed six runs in 4.0 innings, his worst outing in a Padres uniform, but it's not a big surprise. Pivetta came into his 4th career appearance in Denver with an ERA of 18.90 so this appearance actually dropped it by a run. He is not the first, nor will he be the last, pitcher to have trouble at altitude.

Meanwhile, his counterpart was in complete control. German Marquez has missed most of the last two seasons with injuries but historically has been tough on the Padres. He looked like his old self on Sunday, allowing one run in 7.0 innings and at one point retiring 17 straight Friars batters.

While the loss may seem disappointing (Colorado had lost eight straight and the Padres had scored 34 runs in the first two games of the series) the Friars still come back with a 6-3 road trip. They start a six-game homestand on Monday night when the Angels come to town. Michael King gets the start against lefty Yusei Kikuchi.