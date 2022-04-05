High-Scorer, Talented Defender Joins SDSU's Backcourt

Brian Dutcher needed a point guard, and he found one that checks a lot of boxes.

Former Seattle leading scorer Darrion Trammell announced on social media that he will continue his career at San Diego State.

Trammell just wrapped up his sophomore season with the Redhawks.

Trammell was a big-time scorer right away at Seattle. He averaged 20.5 points as a freshman, and followed that up with 17.3 per game this past season. The 5-foot-10-inch guard is a career 34.6 percent three-point shooter and has made 84 percent of his attempts from the free throw line.

He scored a career-best 39 points in his final game of the 2021-2022 season.

The Marin City native also has a knack for getting his teammates involved, posting more than five assists per game each of the last two years.

The two-time First Team All-WAC selection has a reputation as an impactful two-way player. In both seasons at Seattle he averaged at least 2.0 steals, with a mark of 2.5 as a sophomore. That earned him a spot on the WAC All-Defense team.

Dutcher's Aztecs were short on point guards after the graduation of Trey Pulliam. Lamont Butler has been impressive in his first two years, but he was the lone true floor general on SDSU's roster heading into the offseason.

San Diego State also needed a scorer and shot-creator to complement Matt Bradley. The former Cal guard was the team's only double-digit scorer at 16.9 per game. Butler is their second-leading scorer among returners at 7.8 points.

Trammell joins a backcourt that also features Adam Seiko and Chad Baker-Mazara.