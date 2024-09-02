He's Back! Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to Padres in opener against Tigers

A loud cheer accompanied the announcement of his name with the Padres' starting lineup. Then as the team took the field for the top of the first inning, he saluted fans in right field and smacked his glove in excitement.

Fernando Tatis Jr. is back.

"It feels amazing," Tatis told reporters before Monday's game. "Especially with what this team is doing and how they have been taking care of business. I'm really excited to come and just join the squad."

After missing more than two months - 59 games in total - the Padres activated Tatis ahead of Monday's series opener against Detroit. Tatis was placed on the injured list June 24 because of a stress reaction in his right femur. The clube later moved him to the 60-Day IL.

They’re pretty happy to have Fernando Tatis Jr. back at Petco Park. 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JSDByJ8d0K — Darnay Tripp (@DarnayTripp) September 2, 2024

"It's not 100 percent, but I've been cleared from the doctors," Tatis said. "I feel good moving forward. I feel really confident and I feel like I can do anything out on the baseball field."

Tatis had an All-Star campaign before being sidelined. The 25-year-old right fielder was batting .279 with an .821 OPS. He had 14 home runs and had driven in 36 runs.

The Padres were 40-40 after his last game, but despite Tatis, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish missing extensive time the club managed to go on a hot streak. Mike Shildt's team went 38-21 in Tatis' absence.

The Petco Park crowd welcomes Fernando Tatis Jr. back after being activated off the injured list today 🫶 pic.twitter.com/B1NSgC3XLM — MLB (@MLB) September 2, 2024

"What I miss the most is just being out there with this team on the field." Tatis added. "It's a really special group and when you see talent like that you just want to join and add a little bit to what this special group has been doing. I'm just excited for that."