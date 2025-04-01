San Diego State police sergeant, father of three, enters plea in child-porn case

A former San Diego State University police officer accused of possessing child sex abuse material, including multiple videos of young girls being sexually abused, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of possessing child pornography.

Paul Aurelio McClain, formerly a sergeant with the campus police department, was arrested last month and remains in federal custody. Following his arraignment Tuesday morning in federal court in Riverside, a trial date was tentatively scheduled next month in Los Angeles, according to a U.S. Department of Justice spokesperson.

The San Diego State University police officer charged with possessing child pornography is identified as Sgt. Paul McClain, according to the criminal complaint. And, the days of free Sunday parking could be numbered in the city of San Diego due to the city's budget problems. Plus, the effort to make La Jolla its own city is falling short.

According to an affidavit included with a criminal complaint filed against McClain, investigators discovered that multiple videos depicting children being sexually abused were downloaded at McClain's home in Menifee. Investigators found the alleged videos on an external hard drive on McClain's desk at the residence, according to the affidavit.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

A description of one of the videos states two girls depicted in the footage appear to be "approximately 6 to 8 years old."

The affidavit states that McClain had been with the campus police department since at least 2023 and that his assignment at SDSU did not include investigating crimes such as child exploitation or child pornography.

A statement issued last month by San Diego State police said an unnamed campus officer had been arrested for suspected possession of child pornography and that "upon learning of the allegations, UPD immediately initiated actions to terminate the officer."

Trial has been scheduled for May 20 in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles.

A San Diego State University police officer has found himself on the other side of the law after he was charged with a crime against children. NBC 7's Omari Fleming reports.