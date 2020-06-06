Aztecs QB Recruit’s Insane Workouts Go Viral

Will Haskell is 6’4” and 205 pounds. He’s entering his senior year at Ironwood High School in Glendale, AZ. And if you’ve noticed on social media, he’s one of the most freakishly gifted athletes you’ll ever come across. Exhibit A: this video from a recent quarterback practice:

This 2021 QB prospect can make some ridiculous throws 🚀 @HaskellWilliam4



(via @quarterbackmag) pic.twitter.com/fzmA4WdASX — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 26, 2020

Haskell put on a trick throw display that quickly went viral. But it wasn’t a one-time thing. Will does this stuff a lot.

“Those are just at the end workout throws with my quarterback coach, Mike Giovando,” says Haskell.

Giovando has coached the likes of Colin Kaepernick and Tyrod Taylor. He also has Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler in his stable. Rattler is following Heisman Trophy finalists Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts, and expected to be just as good.

Rattler works out with Haskell and when the quarterbacks hold their trick throw competition it’s Haskell that often wins … but doesn’t talk too much smack about it.

“We just like to compete a lot and doing those crazy between the leg and behind the back throws, those are just to have fun and let all the other quarterbacks know that you’re going to have to come through me to be the best,” says Haskell.

Rattler, though, is duly impressed.

“Will is a freak athlete,” says Rattler. “He’s a great thrower, a great runner. He knows the game.”

One of Haskell’s tricks is a no-look pass, something reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes has broken out a few times in the NFL. Will isn’t quite ready to use it on Friday nights … yet.

“I want to break it out in a real game. I just don’t feel comfortable doing that yet. If I throw an incompletion then I have to hear it from the coaches. In a couple games I might try it and see how it is and if it does happen it’s an incredible play,” says Haskell.

At this point, y’all might be wondering why a San Diego news station is talking about an Arizona high school kid. The reason is he’s a 2021 commit to the San Diego State Aztecs.

Looking at the insane athleticism the next question is usually, how on earth did this kid not end up at a Power 5 school? That’s because, much like SDSU was one of the few schools that would let Marshall Faulk play running back, the Aztecs don’t want Haskell to switch positions.

“I know that if I go to the next level and play football, I’m going to be playing quarterback,” says Haskell, who’s been a quarterback since he was seven years old.

Ohio State was the first major school to offer Haskell a scholarship but they wanted him to move to defensive back. That was a non-starter, even for a program with that kind of football pedigree.

“I’m not going to change my position to receiver or defensive back just to please another coach or another school because it’s not what I want to do. I’d just be doing it for them. That’s why I chose San Diego State, because they’re giving me the opportunity to play quarterback at the next level,” says Haskell.

When you talk to the Quarterback Whisperer, he’s shocked anyone would want to have this kid switch positions.

“I always like to say he’s a kind of like a cross between Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, if you were just looking at his physical build,” says Giovando.

Jackson is the reigning NFL MVP. His junior year in high school, he averaged 106 yards rushing and 140 yards passing. In Haskell’s junior year at Ironwood, he averaged 96 yards rushing and 140 yards passing. However, Haskell ... a humble young man ... shies away from making such lofty comparisons.

Haskell’s online buzz will put more of a spotlight on him. A successful senior season will likely have those Power 5 programs that overlooked him as a QB come back asking him to decommit from SDSU. Will says that’s not gonna happen.

“I’m a man of my word,” says Haskell. “When I tell them I’m going to do something I’m going to do it. I feel like I can’t go to a better school than San Diego State. If another school does happen to come up in the mix, I might have the conversation but at the end of the day I’m still 100% San Diego State.”

The Aztecs are no doubt 100% happy to hear that.