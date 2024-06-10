Alex Morgan surprises teen girls at soccer camp in San Diego's South Bay

Youth soccer camps are taking place all across America this summer, but the camp happening at Southwestern College is unique for so many reasons — one being the special visitor it had Monday.

Smiles and cheers were coming from the teenage girls as they wrapped up on-field soccer work and headed to a group meeting where they saw Alex Morgan waiting for them.

Alex Morgan surprises South Bay soccer campers on June 10, 2024.

Morgan is the face of American soccer and has inspired generations of players. She's a forward for the U.S. Women's National Team and the San Diego Wave FC, so the surprise visit was kind of big deal for the campers.

Morgan talked with the girls, answered questions and posed for pictures.

"I could hear just all the excitement today. Everyone getting out of their shell and just being vulnerable, gaining confidence, feeling like they're all buying into something bigger than themselves," Morgan said.

Let’s Go South Bay, a nonprofit started by moms and women in the South Bay, is putting on this girls soccer empowerment camp. The goal is to help 65 young teenagers, ages 13-15 years old, on the field, in the classroom and in life. The organization is hoping to build the girls' soccer skills, life skills, self esteem and so much more.

One key part of the camp: it was at no cost to the girls participating. The Alex Morgan Foundation partnered with Let's Go South Bay and other sponsors to put on the camp and are paying for all the girls to attend.

According to camp organizers, there’s nothing like this in the South Bay.