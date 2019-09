Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

NBC 7's Becki Schildhouse previews what is going on in San Diego sports this week. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019)

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of September second to the eighth.

PADRES: The Friars start the week on the road with a three-game series in Arizona. After an off-day Thursday, they’re back at Petco Park to host the Colorado Rockies Friday-Sunday. Friday (7:10 p.m.) is CocktailFest, Saturday (5:40 p.m.) is the annual Mystery Ball Fundraiser, and Sunday (1:10 p.m.) is Military Appreciation: Salute to Veterans.

CAL STATE SAN MARCOS COUGARS:

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. Saint Martin’s 10 a.m. and Western New Mexico 6 p.m. Friday vs. Bentley 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Azusa Pacific 11 a.m. and Eastern New Mexico 6 p.m. All in The Cougar Classic in San Marcos.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Fresno State 3 p.m. at CSUSM and Saturday at Azusa Pacific 7:30 p.m.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Biola Invitational in La Mirada.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. Central Washington 3 p.m. at CSUSM.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday at UNLV, Friday vs. Belmont 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Detroit Mercy 6 p.m. in the San Diego Central Aztec Soccer Classic at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. West Virginia 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. Arkansas 11 a.m. and Arizona 7 p.m. all in the SDSU/USD Invitational at Peterson Gym.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at UCLA 1:15 p.m.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Miami.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Monday at Long Beach State 6 p.m., Friday at Cal Berkeley 4 p.m. and Sunday vs. Cal Poly 2:30 p.m. at USD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Monday vs. Cal Poly 7 p.m., Friday vs. Detroit Mercy 7 p.m. and Sunday vs. Belmont 12 p.m. all at USD.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday vs. Arkansas 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Nebraska 7 p.m. both in the USD Invitational.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday vs. UC Davis 2 p.m. at Torero Stadium.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia University 4:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. Fresno Pacific University 7 p.m., both at the Triton Soccer Stadium.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday vs. Concordia University 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Biola University, both at the Triton Soccer Stadium.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday and Saturday at the UAA Invitational in Anchorage, Alaska.

-CROSS COUNTRY: Saturday at the Biola Invitational 8 a.m.

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Saturday vs. Claremont-Mudd-Scripts 8 a.m. and UC Irvine 12 p.m. and Sunday TBA in the Triton Invitational at the UCSD Canyonview Aquatic Center.

CLUB TIJUANA XOLOS: The Xolos are at Mineros de Zacatecas Wednesday 5 p.m. in Copa MX play.

RAMS: The Rams open the season Sunday at the Carolina Panthers 10 a.m.

CHARGERS: The Bolts open the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts Sunday 1:05 p.m. at Dignity Health Sports Park.