Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 21st-27th.

PADRES: No baseball downtown this week because the Padres are on the road. Monday-Wednesday they’re in Washington D.C. to face the Nationals. They’re off Thursday before heading back to the West Coast to play the Dodgers in L.A. Friday-Sunday.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday TBA in Stockton.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday-Sunday at the NCAA Championship in Sarasota, Florida.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Tournament at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

-WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Premlins in Sacramento.

UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.

-SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida.