Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

By Becki Schildhouse

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated at 9:45 PM PDT on May 19, 2018

    Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of May 21st-27th.

    PADRES: No baseball downtown this week because the Padres are on the road. Monday-Wednesday they’re in Washington D.C. to face the Nationals. They’re off Thursday before heading back to the West Coast to play the Dodgers in L.A. Friday-Sunday.

    UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Saturday TBA in Stockton.

    -WOMEN’S ROWING:  Friday-Sunday at the NCAA Championship in Sarasota, Florida.

    SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

    -BASEBALL: Thursday-Sunday at the Mountain West Tournament at Tony Gwynn Stadium.

    -WOMEN’S TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA West Premlins in Sacramento.

    UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

    -TRACK & FIELD: Thursday-Saturday at the NCAA Championships in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    -SWIMMING & DIVING: Friday-Sunday at the Speedo Grand Challenge in Irvine.

    -WOMEN’S ROWING: Friday-Sunday at the NCAA Championships in Sarasota, Florida.

      

