Weekly San Diego Sports Preview

Here’s a look at what is going on in San Diego sports for the week of November sixth to the 12th.

GULLS: The Gulls have a hat trick of games at the Valley View Casino Center. Wednesday they host the Texas Stars before the Stockton Heat comes to town Friday. It’s Military Weekend so the Gulls will wear military jerseys and it’s a camo hat giveaway. Saturday Ontario heads to the nest, all games start at 7 p.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TOREROS:

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tuesday vs. Biola 6 p.m. at the Jenny Craig Pavilion and Friday vs. San Diego Christian 6 p.m. at the Sports Center Gym.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday at Portland 7 p.m. and Saturday at Gonzaga 12 p.m.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the SDSU Invitational all day.

-MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the NCAA Western Regionals in Seattle, Washington.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the NCAA Western Regionals in Seattle, Washington.

-FOOTBALL: Saturday at Davidson 9 a.m.

-SOFTBALL: Saturday vs. Santiago Canyon JC 12 p.m. at the USD Softball Complex.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday at Santa Clara 7 p.m.

-MEN’S CREW: Saturday at the San Diego Fall Classic 7 a.m.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic 7 a.m.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Sunday at San Jose State 2 p.m.

SAN DIEGO STATE UNIVERSITY AZTECS:

-MEN’S GOLF: Monday-Wednesday at the Saint Marys Invitational in Pebble Beach.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Thursday vs. UNLV 6 p.m. and Saturday vs. New Mexico 1 p.m. both at Aztec Court at Peterson Gym.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. San Diego Christian 7 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Presbyterian 12 p.m. at Viejas Arena.

-WOMEN’S CROSS COUNTRY: Friday at the NCAA WEST REGIONAL 6K in Seattle, Washington.

-WOMEN’S SWIMMING: Friday-Sunday at the Trojan Invite Diving all day.

-WOMEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the SDSU Fall Classic II at the Aztec Tennis Center.

-MEN’S TENNIS: Friday-Sunday at the LMU Fall Invitational in Los Angeles.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Saturday vs. UCLA 7 p.m. at the SDSU Sports Deck.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic 7:30 a.m.

UNIVERSITY OF SAN DIEGO TRITONS:

-MEN’S WATER POLO: Wednesday at UC Irvine 7 p.m. and Saturday vs. Sunset San Diego 10 a.m. and San Francisco Olympic Club 12 p.m. both at UCSD.

-MEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Friday at the NCAA Championship.

-WOMEN’S SOCCER: Thursday-Friday at the NCAA Championship.

-WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Simon Fraser 1:30 p.m. and Saturday vs. California Baptist 12 p.m. both in Riverside.

-MEN’S BASKETBALL: Friday vs. Azusa Pacific 5 p.m. and Saturday vs. Dixie State 5 p.m. both in Pomona.

-WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL: Friday at Cal State Dominguez Hills 7 p.m. in Carson and Saturday at Cal State L.A. 7 p.m. in L.A.

-MEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic II 7:30 a.m. at Mission Bay.

-WOMEN’S ROWING: Sunday at the San Diego Fall Classic II 7:30 a.m. at Mission Bay.