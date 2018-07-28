Margot Extends Hitting Streak But Padres Fall

The Diamondbacks took the series opener over the Padres 6-2 behind a sterling performance by Zach Greinke and a balanced offensive attack that included former Padres outfielder Jon Jay.

Greinke held the Padres in check, allowing only six hits and one run while striking out six. He improved to 12-5 with the victory.

Padres centerfielder Manuel Margot extended his hitting streak to eight games thanks to a solo homer in the second inning.

San Diego manager Andy Green moved him up to the fifth spot in the batting order and he responded with two hits in four at-bats to push his batting average to .255.

Handed a 1-0 lead, Luis Perdomo imploded in the third inning when Arizona lit him up for six runs and sent him to the showers.

Robbie Erlin spelled relief by allowing only one hit in 3.2 innings of relief.

But the Padres were in too big of a hole and couldn’t climb back into the game.

Austin Hedges homered for the second straight night, but there was nobody aboard when he went deep in the eighth off former Padres prospect Matt Andriese.

Other rallies by the Friars came up empty thanks to the Diamondbacks solid defense.

San Diego grounded into three double plays and never really threatened after falling behind 6-1.

Tyson Ross takes the mound Saturday for San Diego. Arizona plans to counter with Patrick Corbin.