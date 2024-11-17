San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (D) has secured a second term in the city's highest office, with independent challenger Larry Turner conceding the race more than a week after the election, despite trailing by more than 10 points.

Gloria sat down the week with Politically Speaking host Joey Safchik to discuss his priorities for the next four years.

"I think a 10-point margin of victory is really an endorsement for continuing to do the work that we've been doing, which is to house the homeless, fix the roads, keep us safe and build more housing," said Gloria.

Gloria addressed the city shelter beds going offline; he said the city is currently negotiating opportunities to add new beds.

He also addressed any pressure he feels to deliver for Democrats locally in order to cement the San Diego mayorship as a blue job after he terms out.

"I think the best thing that Democrats can do going forward is to make sure that we communicate what we've always been, which is the party of the working class and the middle class of this community," said Gloria. "And the way I've tried to do that is by increasing the amount of housing in our community, because I recognize the biggest expense all of us have is our housing."

Gloria acknowledged the city will have to make some "tough choices" if the one-cent sales tax increase does not pull through in the final ballot counts.

"I will just stand by the comments that my priorities are public safety, homelessness and fixing our infrastructure," Gloria said. "And that may come at the expense of other important priorities."