Second Whistleblower Comes Forward in Trump-Ukraine Scandal - NBC 7 San Diego
Second Whistleblower Comes Forward in Trump-Ukraine Scandal

The first whistleblower complaint about President Donald Trump's phone call with the Ukrainian president led to Democrats' impeachment inquiry

Published 13 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    The Washington Post/Getty Images
    President Donald Trump walks from Marine One to the Oval Office of the White House on October 4, 2019, in Washington, D.C.

    A second whistleblower has come forward with information about President Donald Trump’s call with the president of Ukraine, according to attorneys representing that whistleblower and the intelligence official whose earlier complaint set off a series of events culminating in an impeachment inquiry.

    "I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistleblowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General," attorney Andrew Bakaj told NBC News.

    The July 25 phone call led a U.S. intelligence official to file a whistleblower complaint that set off a cascade of fast-moving events, ultimately leading to an impeachment inquiry into the president.

    Trump has publicly maintained that the call was "absolutely perfect" and "totally appropriate. 

    A description of the call made public by the White House showed Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to look into why Ukraine's top prosecutor had apparently ended an investigation into a Ukrainian gas company that once employed former Vice President Joe Biden's son as a board member.

