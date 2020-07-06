Paycheck Protection Program

What Unites Planned Parenthood, Kushner and Kanye? PPP Loans

Many revelations caught the attention of those across the political spectrum as they pored over the names of more than 600,000 loan recipients released by the government

AP

The federal government backed loans totaling as much as $150 million for Planned Parenthood affiliates in recent weeks, according to federal Paycheck Protection Program data released Monday by the Small Business Administration.

Those loans infuriated anti-abortion conservatives, who cheered last year when President Donald Trump moved successfully to block the organization from accessing the federal government's main family-planning fund, NBC News reports.

The Planned Parenthood money was just one of many revelations that caught the attention of lawmakers and activists across the political spectrum as they pored over the names of more than 600,000 loan recipients Monday. Ultimately, Congress and Trump placed few restrictions on eligibility for the loan program, which was designed to help struggling small businesses and nonprofits meet payroll during the coronavirus crisis.

But Planned Parenthood was hardly alone in jumping out on the list of recipients, and social media sites were abuzz with calls for various entities to give the money back.

The Joseph Kushner Hebrew Academy in Livingston, New Jersey, supported by the Kushner family for many years, was approved for a loan of $1 million to $2 million just eight days after the program was created. The Yeezy limited liability company, owned by billionaire musician and Trump acquaintance Kanye West, also borrowed $2 million to $5 million.

