What to Know The Paris-themed 980 sq. ft. suites feature Paris Hilton's favorite things, including a karaoke machine and snacks

The suites include a bedroom, spa-like bathroom and a private terrace overlooking Beverly Hills

In-room entertainment features Paris' favorite DVDs (Clueless included)

An in-room bartender is available for cocktails and mocktails during "Sliving Happy Hour"

A "Simple Life" breakfast at 11:11 a.m. can be followed by late checkout at 12:30 p.m.

Guests can book their "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" experience now through Nov. 1

The simple life? More like the suite life.

Paris Hilton and the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills have teamed up to transform two hotel suites to celebrate the icon's new album, "Infinite Icon."

Now through Nov. 1, guests can book their “Stay Like an Infinite Icon” experience. Here's what it's like to sliv like Paris.

Check-in at the Beverly Hilton

Upon entering the hotel, stacks of pink luggage on a pink bellman's cart greet guests.

Head up to the 8th floor, pass the Circa 55 rooftop restaurant and lounge, and you can't miss the pink, glittery suite doors emblazoned with the words "Stay Like an Infinite Icon." The room keys even have Paris' face on them.

A luggage cart with stacks of pink luggage greets guests upon hotel check-in at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles. (Whitney Ashton Irick/NBCLA)

Inside the one-of-a-kind suites

Paris and her media company 11:11 Media collaborated with the Beverly Hilton to "capture the essence of Paris’s iconic lifestyle." The 980 sq. ft. suite with pink and metallic accents features a bedroom, spa-like bathroom and a private terrace overlooking Wilshire Boulevard.

"The rooms are complete with a touch of glamour, fun, and, of course, lots of pink," Hilton said in a news release.

The 980 sq. ft. suites with pink and metallic accents feature 26 shades of pink, futuristic furniture and Paris Hilton memorabilia throughout. (Rich Polk / Getty Images)

From rotating columns that contain Paris' favorite DVDs to a pink karaoke machine to a hidden snack drawer stocked with candy and popcorn, the suites were carefully curated to contain Paris' favorite things.

Upon entry, you'll see futuristic furniture inside a pink living room along with a dining room and vanity area. Framed pictures of Paris, a pink vintage record player playing her tunes and replica rugs like the ones Paris has in her own home make the suite feel homey.

The suite contains 26 different shades of pink, according to Shan Lui, Vice President, Partnerships & Experiential Marketing, Hilton.

The bedroom contains a nod to the "Infinite Icon" album artwork, a pink mini fridge and, of course, a dog bed and rhinestoned dog bowl for your pampered pooch.

The bathroom includes one of Paris' inspirational quotes: "Never pass a mirror without looking in it." Quotes like this are scattered throughout the suite. Drop some pink bath salts in the bath tub and take in a view of Beverly Hills while soaking.

Thirsty? In-room offerings even include a visit from a bartender during "Sliving Happy Hour."

The bedroom contains a nod to Paris Hilton's "Infinite Icon" album artwork, a pink mini fridge and a dog bed for your pampered pooch. (Whitney Ashton Irick/NBCLA)

The 'Stay Like an Infinite Icon' experience

Guests can start their day with a Simple Life breakfast at 11:11 a.m. and end it with a turndown service, complete with a wellness shot and a surprise treat.

Should you need anything else to sliv your best life, a 24-hour concierge is at your service.

The "Stay Like an Infinite Icon" private terrace overlooks Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills. (Whitney Ashton Irick/NBCLA )

Hotel-check out

Don't forget to sign your autograph in the bedazzled "For the Stay" guestbook. To complete your stay, a bellman will arrive at 12:30 p.m. to bring your luggage downstairs and see you off.

The limited-time experience is available to book now through Nov. 1.