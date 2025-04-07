Gardena

Truck carrying coconut oil overturns on 110 Freeway, shutting down transition

Images from NewsChopper4 appeared to show it was one greasy mess.

A Sigalert was issued Monday along the 110 Freeway near the 91 Freeway in the Gardena area after a semi-trailer truck carrying coconut oil was overturned. 

Officials said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. as the greasy oil was spilled onto the roadway.

As crews tried to clean up the area, the transition was shut down with the estimated reopening at at 5:30 p.m.

Officials did not say how the truck became overturned. 

It’s not clear anyone, including the truck driver, was injured in the incident.

