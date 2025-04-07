A Sigalert was issued Monday along the 110 Freeway near the 91 Freeway in the Gardena area after a semi-trailer truck carrying coconut oil was overturned.

Officials said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. as the greasy oil was spilled onto the roadway.

As crews tried to clean up the area, the transition was shut down with the estimated reopening at at 5:30 p.m.

Officials did not say how the truck became overturned.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

It’s not clear anyone, including the truck driver, was injured in the incident.