Officers chase SUV driver on southern LA County streets and freeways

By Jonathan Lloyd

Officers were chasing the driver of a SUV on streets and freeways Tuesday morning in southern Los Angeles County before backing off and tracking the vehicle.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

The white Audi SUV traveled on several freeways in the Willowbrook and Compton areas before heading north on the 110 Freeway toward downtown Los Angeles. The driver then doubled-back and turned south toward San Pedro before transitioning to the westbound 10 Freeway.

The SUV was swerving in and out of traffic and traveled on the freeway shoulder in the Inglewood area.

The driver continued on streets in the Sawtelle and Westchester areas early Wednesday afternoon.

