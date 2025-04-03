Arsonist who set 9 fires across San Diego County in November gets 13-year sentence

Allen Dinoyo, 48, was homeless when he started a series of fires across the county last fall.

On Wednesday, he was sentenced to 13 years and 4 months in prison for his crimes.

Cal Fire captain Mike Cornette said there are protections for people who accidentally start fires when they’re trying to cook or keep warm, but that was not the case with Dinoyo.

Also on Wednesday, Cornette reflected on the end of the complicated investigation that lead to Dinoyo's arrest.

“This is a success story for our Cal Fire law enforcement officers,” Cornette said. “To successfully bring an arsonist in, to being held accountable.”

Cal Fire investigators say Dinoyo's arson spree began on Nov. 10 when he lit a fire in Jamul. Exactly 10 days later, Dinoyo lit six more fires — in Jamul, Dehesa and Rancho San Diego — within two hours. The one in Jamul prompted an evacuation warning and road closures near the San Diego National Wildlife Refuge and burned 11 acres near Miller and Campo roads.

“Anytime we have a concentrated number of fires in one area, that kind of raises some suspicion on our part,” Cornette said.

Ten days after those fires, Dinoyo sparked two more, bringing the total to nine. One was in La Mesa and the other was in San Diego.

“As law enforcement goes through their investigation and they decide that this probably is an arson investigation, then it ramps their side up,” Cornette said. “So, they're going to start gathering evidence, collecting those interviews and doing surveillance.”

Investigators said Dinoyo got around to start all these fires by car. They also found him with a lighter and arrested him on multiple felony arson charges.

“There's a fine line between an accidental cooking fire escaping the confines of the ring and a malicious arson start," Cornette said.

Cornette said anyone who suspects a fire may be arson can anonymously report it to the Cal Fire arson hotline at 800-468-4408.

He also said there have been two arson arrests since Dinoyo's in November: One was in connection to the Lilac and Pala fires, and the second was tied to a Fallbrook fire.