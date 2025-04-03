Clairemont

Tips sought in Clairemont hit-and-run that killed man riding e-bike

The victim was riding home from work when a westbound gray Mercedes-Benz E-Class two- or four-door car struck him from behind in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue before 1:30 a.m. on March 29, police said.

By City News Service

The scene after a hit-and-run crash that killed a man riding an electric bicycle in Clairemont on March 29, 2025.

Authorities reached out to the public Wednesday for help in identifying a motorist who fled the scene of a traffic crash that killed a bicyclist last weekend in Clairemont Mesa.

The 36-year-old victim was riding his electric bicycle home from work when a westbound gray Mercedes-Benz E-Class two- or four-door car struck him from behind in the 6900 block of Balboa Avenue shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Crime Stoppers released this photo of what the suspect's vehicle could look like.
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers released this photo of what the suspect's vehicle could look like, indicating possible areas with damage.

Following the impact — which broke off pieces of the vehicle, including parts of its front lower grille, front bumper and passenger-side exterior mirror — the motorist continued driving and left the area.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Paramedics took the bicyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

Authorities have released no description of the driver.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or contact the agency online at sdcrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

Local

Homelessness 1 hour ago

More than $40 million in federal funds to combat San Diego homelessness in limbo

2 hours ago

How Trump's sweeping tariffs could impact San Diego businesses and consumers

Residents say the intersection on Balboa Avenue near Charger Boulevard is known to be dangerous because of heavy traffic. NBC 7's Jeanette Quezada spoke with neighbors who are concerned accidents like this could happen again.
Copyright City News Service

This article tagged under:

Clairemont
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us