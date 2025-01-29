Malibu and Santa Monica beaches temporarily closed due to runoff 

The ocean waters from Malibu to Santa Monica remain off-limits due to the recent rains and fire debris carried to the coast.

The water closure, ordered by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, affects beaches stretching from Las Flores State Beach in Malibu to Santa Monica State Beach.

“Fire debris runoff and pollutants in the water and on the sand may contain toxic or carcinogenic chemicals,” according to the county.

The closure order will be in effect until further notice.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

An Ocean Water Quality Rain Advisory will be in effect for all Los Angeles County beaches until 8 a.m. Thursday, caused by the rainstorms earlier this week which carries potentially harmful bacteria to the coast.

A separate Water Quality Advisory will remain in effect beyond Thursday due to the potential of fire debris being carried into the ocean.

That advisory impacts all beaches from Surfrider Beach to Las Flores State Beach in Malibu and from Santa Monica State Beach to Dockweiler State Beach at World Way in Playa del Rey.

The advisory will be in effect indefinitely. The advisories strongly urge people to avoid contact with the ocean water.