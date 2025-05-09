The Trump Administration

Live updates: Justice Sonia Sotomayor urges lawyers to 'stand up' amid Trump tumult

The Trump administration struck a trade deal with the U.K. on Thursday.

  • President Donald Trump announced that his administration struck a trade deal with the United Kingdom — the first agreement the United States has reached since he imposed sweeping tariffs on trading partners.
  • Trump said Thursday night he will appoint Fox News host Jeanine Pirro as interim U.S. attorney for Washington, D.C.
  • Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor urged lawyers tonight to “stand up” at a time when the profession is under attack from the Trump administration.

