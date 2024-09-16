Enjoy the flavors of fall with this delicious baked stuffed squash

California Live’s Jobeth Devera is in the kitchen with Crystal Wahpepah, a member of the Kickapoo nation of Oklahoma, and the owner and chef of Wahpepah’s Kitchen in Oakland, a Native American-inspired restaurant. Learn how to make baked stuffed squash with pecan maple crane berries! 

Baked Stuffed Squash with Pecan Maple Cranberries 

*Serves 2 people 

Ingredients— 

1 whole butternut squash 

1/4 cup of dried cranberries 

1/3 cup of pecans 

1 tablespoon of olive oil 

Pinch of salt 

Method— 

Cut squash in half, clean out seeds and add olive oil and salt. Roast open faced at 350 degrees until golden brown, turn if needed. Add mix of maple cranberries and pecans. Serve warm. 

