Dana Point

Bicyclist Struck by Car, Then Fatally Stabbed on PCH in Dana Point

A driver was detained by witnesses at the scene in the seaside community of Dana Point.

By Hetty Chang and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bicyclist was struck and fatally stabbed by a driver Wednesday in a horrific attack on Pacific Coast Highway in Orange County, authorities said.

Investigators are attempting to determine a motive for the attack near Crown Valley Parkway in Dana Point.

The man riding a mountain bike was in a bike lane on the coast road when he was struck from behind by the driver of a white Lexus sedan, investigators said. The driver, identified as 39-year-ol Vanroy Evan Smith, then got out of the car and attacked the man, witnesses told investigators.

"A vehicle approached a cyclist at this intersection, struck him, launched him into the intersection," said Sgt. Mike Woodroof, of the Orange County Sheriff's Department. "At that point, the suspect drove around the victim, exited his vehicle, went back to the victim and continued to assault the victim."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

A watch commander with the sheriff's department said the driver was armed with a knife.

"It's pretty crazy and surreal that something like this would happen," Carson Hagmier, who lives nearby, said.

The bicyclist later died at a hospital. He was identified as 58-year-old Michael John Mammone.

U.S. & World

Egypt 6 mins ago

How to Make a Mummy: Ancient Egyptian Workshop Has New Clues

entertainment news 27 mins ago

6-Year-Old Takes Dad's Phone, Goes on $1K Grubhub Shopping Spree

Several witnesses, some of whom detained the driver until authorities arrived, spoke with investigators, who said they are attempting to determine a motive and whether the driver and victim know each other.

"At this time, there is no known connection between the suspect and the victim," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

Smith was booked into the Orange County Jail on suspicion of murder.

This article tagged under:

Dana PointOrange CountyPCH
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us